Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Road

Environment Week was celebrated at the school. Various activities were organised to sensitise the students about conservation and preservation of environment and natural resources. On the occasion, the children planted saplings on the school premises and participated in various other activities like painting, slogan writing, elocution competition, short skit etc. Addressing the children, Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma advised the children to focus on conservation of nature and natural resources by wise use of electricity, water and non-use of plastic. On the occasion, Chairman Jagdish Singh advised all children and teachers to continue doing such activities throughout the year.