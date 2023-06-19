Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Road

A mass yoga practice was organised on the school premises. For the upcoming International Yoga Day, all students of the school took part in the mass yoga exercise in the morning assembly. Yoga teacher Dr Mamta taught various asanas and pranayams like bhastrika, kapalbhati, anulom-vilom, sheetali, bhramari etc. and activities under the common yoga protocol issued by the Ministry of AYUSH. School Chairman Jagdish Singh, Principal Tarsem Kumar Sharma and all staff were present on the occasion.