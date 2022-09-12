Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Road, Panjhara, Nurpur

Students of the school gave a splendid performance in U-14 & U-19 District Sports Tournaments. The school U-14 Basketball boys' team not only lifted the winner’s trophy but four players of the team also got selected for the state-level tournament. Kartavya Pathania of Class VII was declared the Player of the Tournament. The boxing team brought three silver and one bronze medals to the school. The handball and football teams lost the matches in the semifinal but one player of handball team and two players of the football team were selected for the state-level tournaments. As many as 14 students have been selected for the state sports tournaments so far. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the coaches Anupam Sharma, Jagtar Singh and all the winners for this achievement.