Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjahra

Students of the school from Class X to XII visited the campus of Central University Shahpur, Kangra. The students attended the Plasma Exhibition and Training Programme organised by Plasma Research Institute, Ahmedabad. School Principal Tarsem Kumar said the students got a lot of information about various equipment related to plasma. The students were told about various uses of plasma by experts. They were told that plasma is used in the fields of pharmaceutical waste management and emission of nuclear energy, artificial space environment for testing, etc. Chemistry teacher Sunil Dutt and teacher Seemi also attended the exhibition along with children.
