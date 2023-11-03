Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjahra

Students of the school participated in the North India Open Karate Championship and won 18 medals. The championship was held in Pathankot, in which players from different regions participated. School Principal Tarsem Kumar said Sarthak won gold medal, while Ritesh, Vikrant, Navjot, Sparsh, Advance, Prince, Aryan, Piyush and Mayank won silver medals. Ayush, Harivansh, Vihaan, Abhinandan, Saksham, Keshav, Harshit and Uday won bronze medals. All the medal winners were rewarded in the morning assembly. School Chairman Dr Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated the coach, Sukhdev Singh, and all medal winners.

#Pathankot