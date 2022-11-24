Sacred Soul Cambridge School Village Road, Panjhara

An inter-state quiz competition was organised by the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) at the school. Teams of students from Mandi and Kangra districts of Himachal Pradesh and from Jammu participated in this competition. SDM Nurpur Anil Bhardwaj was the chief guest . INTACH HP State Convener Malvika Pathania, INTACH Jammu State Convener SM Sahni, Chairman, Sacred Soul Cambridge School Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar witnessed the programme. In this competition, the team of district Kangra stood first and got selected for the national-level competition. Principal Tarsem Kumar told that India has a rich heritage and such competitions are a source of inspiration for children for the promotion of Indian art and cultural heritage.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Election Commissioner Arun Goel's appointment was cleared in a 'tearing hurry', Supreme Court says after perusing file
Centre places the original file before the SC Constitution B...
Police seize IEDs, Rs 5 lakh in cash dropped by drone in J-K's Samba
The bomb disposal squad seizes 2 unassembled IEDs with deton...
Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana
The jewellers include Nikkamal Jewellers, Sardar Jewellers a...
Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media
I&B minister Anurag Thakur says the govt has left most of th...