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Home / The School Tribune / Sacred Soul Cambridge School wins taekwondo championship

Sacred Soul Cambridge School wins taekwondo championship

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:28 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Road Nurpur, clinched the Overall Winner Trophy at the 4th Open ITF Taekwondo Championship 2026-27, held at DY Patil International School, 53 Miles, Kangra. The championship attracted 200 competitors representing six schools across Kangra district. A contingent of 26 students from the Under-9, Under-11 and Under-14 categories showcased exceptional martial arts skills, winning seven gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals. The gold medallists were Riyansh, Purav, Gurpreet, Mishika, Gunjan, Agrim and Satvik. The opening ceremony was graced by Anjali Garg, SDM Kangra, while Colonel Piyar Singh Rana was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Chairman Dr Jagdish Singh congratulated the students, parents, staff and coach on their remarkable achievement.

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