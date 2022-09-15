Sacred Soul girls shine

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, Kangra, HP, won three medals in Under-19 Women District-Level Weightlifting Tournament held at GSSS, Dugiari. Meena Kumari, student of Class VIII, won the gold medal, while Shreya Sharma, student of Class IX, won the silver medal. Sakshi from Class XI won the bronze medal. Meena Kumari has been selected for the state-level tournament. School Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated coaches Anupam Sharma and Jagtar Singh and the winners.
