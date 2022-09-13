Sacred Soul school students win medals in District Sports Tournaments

Students of Sacred Soul Cambridge School, Village Road, Panjhara, Nurpur, Kangra, made a splendid performance in U-14 & U-19 District Sports Tournaments. The school U-14 boys’ basketball team not only lifted the Winner Trophy but also four players of the team got selected for the state-level tournament. Kartavya Pathania of Class VII was declared the ‘Player of the Tournament’. The U-19 weightlifting team also won the trophy by winning five medals and five players got selected for the state-level tournament. The school boxing team won three silver and one bronze medals. The handball and football teams lost the matches in the semi-finals but one player of the handball team and two players of the football team were selected for the state-level tournaments. Fourteen students have been selected for the State Sports Tournaments so far. Chairman Jagdish Singh and Principal Tarsem Kumar congratulated coaches Anupam Sharma and Jagtar Singh and all winners.