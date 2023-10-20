Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan

The second day of the TMT Inter-School Tournament held at the school witnessed thrilling matches among teams from all across the country. Distinguished guests from the fields of education, sports and local government graced the event. Sacred Souls’ School players commitment and dedication shone brightly in the court, captivating the audience as they fiercely competed against The Asian School, Dehradun, in the girls’ category, ultimately securing victory by a slim margin of three points. Throughout the day, a multitude of matches unfolded.
