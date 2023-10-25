Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan

On the last day of the Thakur Memorial Trophy, Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, emerged victorious in the boys’ category and New Public School, Chandigarh, secured the top title in the girls’ category. The event was hosted by Sacred Souls’ School. Capt Manish Kumar Lohan, Joint Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Haryana, was the chief guest of the day. In the boys’ category, the first runner-up title went to The Asian School, Dehradun, while Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute claimed the second runner-up position. In the girls’ category, Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, secured the first runner-up position, while Acharyakulam, Haridwar, earned the second runner-up title. Individual awards recognised outstanding contributions.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2nd back-to-back Gaza raid by Israel; over 1,000 buried under rubble: WHO
US jets strike targets in Syria | Hamas sets ceasefire preco...
Navy tracked Chinese ‘survey’ ship in Bay of Bengal for 36 days
Vessel docked at Colombo port on October 25
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israeli forces conduct 2nd ground raid into Gaza, US jets strike targets in Syria
Palestinian death toll soars past 7,000 as Israel prepares f...
Canada says it expects to process only half of Indian visa applications by Dec 2023
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says there are now only fiv...