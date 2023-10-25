Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan

On the last day of the Thakur Memorial Trophy, Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, emerged victorious in the boys’ category and New Public School, Chandigarh, secured the top title in the girls’ category. The event was hosted by Sacred Souls’ School. Capt Manish Kumar Lohan, Joint Secretary (Industries and Commerce), Haryana, was the chief guest of the day. In the boys’ category, the first runner-up title went to The Asian School, Dehradun, while Maharaja Ranjit Singh Armed Forces Preparatory Institute claimed the second runner-up position. In the girls’ category, Corvuss American Academy, Maharashtra, secured the first runner-up position, while Acharyakulam, Haridwar, earned the second runner-up title. Individual awards recognised outstanding contributions.

