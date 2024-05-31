Sacred Souls’ School, Gharuan, celebrates 20th Founder’s Day

The school celebrated its 20th Founder’s Day with great fervour and spirit. The event was graced by chief guest Olympian Harbinder Singh (Padma Shri, Arjuna Awardee). Students mesmerised the audience with their exceptional musical performances, captivating everyone with their remarkable talents. Junior school students presented a choir “One thing remains”. The ‘Folk Fusion’ by senior boys of Soulian Fusioners was greatly enjoyed by the audience. The highlight of the evening was the comedy play, ‘Family Matters’, staged by the Budding Artists Theatre, which left the audience in splits. The chief guest honoured the achievers of session 2023-24 in a prize distribution ceremony for academic excellence, sports, theatre, music and dance. Later he addressed the gathering and highlighted the significance of sports and urged the students to participate in extracurricular activities to build essential skills. A spellbinding dance performance by the Soulian Dance Troupe was the show stopper event of the evening. Director Gurpal Singh Bhatti felicitated the chief guest with a memento. Principal Manbir Brar, in her motivational speech, highlighted the achievements of the school and encouraged the students to pursue excellence in every facet of life.

