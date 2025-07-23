DT
'Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan' observed

'Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan' observed

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
In alignment with the CBSE’s directive, Bhavan Vidyalaya, New Chandigarh, observed the 'Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan' with a series of meaningful activities aimed at promoting road safety awareness and responsible behaviour among students. The day began with a road safety pledge, where students committed themselves to follow traffic rules and uphold safety on roads. The Sadak Suraksha Anthem was also played during the assembly to set the tone for the day and emphasise the importance of road discipline. A student representative also delivered a powerful speech to the assembly, highlighting the importance of the Suraksha Abhiyan and its core objective — to sensitise everyone to the seriousness of road safety, especially children, who have immense potential to act as agents of change. The school also screened official short films developed under the campaign, using storytelling to convey critical road safety messages and encourage positive behavioural shifts. These films served as a tool to inculcate the value of life, create awareness about road rules, and promote better traffic habits among young learners.

