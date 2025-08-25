DT
Home / The School Tribune / Sadwan Gurukul girls win kabaddi tournament

Sadwan Gurukul girls win kabaddi tournament

Achievers
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 25, 2025 IST
The girls’ kabaddi team of Gurukul Public School, Sadwan, emerged winners in the CBSE Cluster XVI Girls Kabaddi Tournament, held at Mount Shivalik Public School, Jubberhatti, Shimla. Displaying exceptional team spirit, dedication, and sportsmanship, the team delivered an outstanding performance and emerged as winners in their match with an impressive margin. The management congratulated the team on their remarkable victory and expressed confidence that the girls will continue to bring laurels to the school in future tournaments.

