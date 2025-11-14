Safe classrooms reinforce dignity and trust of kids

In today’s world, child safety is not just a requirement; it’s the foundation of meaningful learning. Children who feel emotionally and physically safe, are more open, curious, and willing to take risks, which is essential conditions for excellent learning. Child safety goes beyond preventing harm; it’s about creating spaces of trust, respect, and dignity where every child feels seen and protected. “When a student feels safe, secure and protected, they don't just attend school they truly belong there, and that's where excellent education begins”, says Shaheen Mistri, Founder & CEO, Teach For India, while highlighting the importance of providing safe learning environments to children and how Teach For India has been closely engaging with policymakers and government stakeholders to strengthen systemic child protection practices.

Advertisement

Excerpts from an interaction:

Advertisement

How can educational spaces redefine safety, to include emotional and physical well-being?

Advertisement

Child safety needs to be looked at beyond protecting the child from physical harm. It must expand to acknowledging and nurturing their emotional, psychological, and social well-being as well. A truly safe classroom is one in which every child feels seen, heard, and respected. It is a space where mistakes are a part of the learning process, where discipline is guided by empathy, and where every interaction between adults and children reinforces dignity and trust.

At Teach For India, our approach has been to help educators and leaders move beyond compliance and move towards care. We focus on building a culture in which physical safety is non-negotiable, but emotional safety is given equal importance. This is achieved through trauma-informed practices, consistent mentoring, and nurturing healthy relationships. When children feel emotionally secure, learning becomes natural and joyful. Safety then becomes the foundation of education, not just a checkbox.

Advertisement

How can communities and classrooms at the grassroots be made safe and more nurturing for students?

Creating safe and nurturing spaces for children at the grassroots requires collective effort and shared intent. It is not the responsibility of one teacher or one organisation alone. It demands that every stakeholder, from educators and caregivers to parents and community members, come together with a common purpose to protect the rights and dignity of every child, wherever and whenever possible.

India has some of the strongest child protection frameworks in the world, including the Right to Education Act (RTE), the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and the Juvenile Justice (JJ) Act. However, the challenge often lies in awareness and implementation.

Many educators, caretakers, and community members either do not fully understand these laws or hesitate to act out of fear.

The fear often stems from concerns about social stigma, harm to their reputation, or potential repercussions from the perpetrator's side.

The real shift will come when communities are empowered with knowledge, confidence, and a shared belief that standing up for child’s safety is an act of courage and compassion. When awareness transforms into collective responsibility, our classrooms and communities can truly become spaces where every child feels safe, seen, and supported.

Do you think classroom curricula/ pedagogies can change to include mental health and safety trainings?

Absolutely, and we believe this change is both urgent and necessary. We have seen how deeply a child’s mental and emotional state influences their ability to learn, connect, and grow. A classroom may have the best pedagogy or academic plan, but if a child is anxious, fearful, or emotionally withdrawn, learning simply cannot happen in its true sense.

In Teach For India classrooms, we have witnessed first-hand the transformative power of empathy and awareness in classrooms.

Integrating socio-emotional learning in classrooms can empower students to identify and express their feelings freely and improve overall learning capabilities. When educators truly understand the mental and emotional well-being of their students, their approach naturally evolves. This shift leads to stronger and more trusting connections between teachers and children. I deeply believe that safety grows from connection.

When a child feels genuinely cared for and supported by their teacher, they begin to feel valued, confident, and capable of learning and thriving.

Embedding child safety and emotional well-being into our pedagogy does not only protect children but also enriches their educational experience.

Lessons that encourage dialogue, reflection, and safe self-expression help students better understand and regulate their emotions. Such environments shape resilient, compassionate, and confident learners, which in essence is the true purpose of education.

How does Teach For India train its Fellows to make classrooms safe?

At Teach For India, we have built a structured and ongoing training ecosystem for Fellows that ensures they have the awareness, skills, and mindset to create safe, inclusive, and nurturing environments for children.

Onboarding and induction: Every Fellow begins with dedicated training on the organisation's Child Protection Policy (CPP) and relevant child safety laws. They review the policy, complete comprehension assessments, and sign an acknowledgment that affirms their accountability toward child safety.

Building knowledge and accountability: Throughout the Fellowship, Fellows attend focused workshops that explore emotional, physical, and digital safety. These sessions help them recognise early signs of distress, respond sensitively to disclosures, and create classroom spaces rooted in trust and dignity.

Embedding culture and practice: Fellows are encouraged to replace fear-based discipline with empathy-based classroom management, ensuring students feel respected and supported even when boundaries are set. The students are free to make mistakes and learn and grow from their mistakes.

Support systems and continuous learning: Beyond training, Fellows receive ongoing support through their Program Managers, and City Child Protection Committees.

Through this layered approach, induction, knowledge-building, culture-shifting, and continuous support Teach For India equips its Fellows not only to teach children but also to safeguard them, build trust, and ensure that every classroom is a space where students can learn and thrive without fear.

Making classrooms safe

In Kolkata, Teach For India's (TFI) Fellows who were a part of the Public Sector Track internship programme worked on a ground-breaking project in collaboration with the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) where they identified the absence of a centralised portal for child safety information and case recording. They supported the KMC by developing a comprehensive child safety portal that centralises information, enables incident recording and tracking across all KMC schools, and streamlines the reporting and follow-up process.

Teach For India (TFI) Mumbai received the Balsnehi Award from the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) in March 2025 for its sustained commitment to child safety. Over the past few years, TFI has partnered with the Mumbai Municipal Corporation and SCPCR to strengthen on-ground implementation of safety policies. The team established School and Ward-level Child Safety Committees and trained headmasters serving as Child Protection Officers, ensuring better safety practices and compliance across schools.