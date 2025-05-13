Safety drill at Emm Aar International School, Adampur
The school successfully conducted a safety drill in compliance with the recent government circular. The school responded promptly and carried out the drill in a systematic and disciplined manner to raise awareness and emergency preparedness among students and staff. The drill was initiated with a siren, simulating a real emergency situation. Students and staff practiced the evacuation procedure with seriousness and coordination.
