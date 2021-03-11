Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

Students of Class I celebrated Mango Day. The students came dressed in shades of yellow. Facts about mangoes were discussed in the class. The teachers prepared mango shake, mango chaat and aam panna for students. Students also recited poems on mango and participated in a craft activity.
