Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

A summer camp started at the school for students of different classes to enable them to utilise their time in learning different creative skills. Students participated in the activities of their choice. Some danced to the beats, while others were busy with colours. Foodies were found cooking and fitness freaks were found skating and playing different games. Mental maths and personality development also held the interest of the students. Jasdeep Kahlon, Principal of the school, said the aim is to create healthy, humane and happy individuals.
