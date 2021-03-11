Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

Several activities were organised for students to mark the Independence Day. Students took part in competitions such as poetry writing, singing, dance, flag making, poster making. THe theme of these contests was patriotism and love for India. A special morning assembly was also organised in which the NCC cadets from the school carried out a march-past. Jasdeep Kaur Kahlon hoisted the flag.
