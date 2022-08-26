Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

The students of Saffron City School participated and bagged the first and third position in different categories of dance competition held by Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh. There were three categories - solo, couple and group dance. The theme was 'Twirls of freedom'. As many as 20 schools from the Tricity participated in the competition. Jalnidh Kaur, a student, bagged the first position in solo dance. She performed Kathak. Umang and Palak secured third position in the couple dance category. They paid tribute to the armed forces which was a fusion of contemporary and bhangra.