Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

An eight-day NCC camp was organised by 23 Punjab Battalion at Ropar. As many as 530 cadets from various schools and colleges of Punjab participated in it. The students were enlightened about air-gun shooting, aeromodelling and Army exercise demonstrations. The students got drill and firing training. Various competitions, such as debate, painting, singing, dancing were also held. School students bagged 11 medals in different competitions. Jenab Khan got gold medal in firing, painting and debate. Mehakpreet got first prize in firing. Ishavjot bagged first position in debate. Rana Vikram secured first position in singing. Harsirat got the title of the best performer for all activities. Harwinkle, Atinder Singh, Sahildeep, Shabadveer, Gursimran and Mehakpreet scored first position in tug-of-war. All students were guided by NCC officer Naveen Kumar. Jasdeep Kaur Kahlon, Principal of the school, felicitated the students and motivated them to keep up the good performance.