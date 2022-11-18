Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

The school organised ‘Gurmat Samagam’ to keep the students rooted to religion. All the students from toddlers to Class XII sought blessings of the Almighty. If toddlers recited ‘Mool Mantra’ then Class XII students paid obeisance in the form of ‘Aarti’. The audience were mesmerised by the soul-soothing ‘shabads’ and ‘path’. The students reminded audience about the path shown by Guru Nank Dev and sacrifices made by Gurus and Sahibzadas to protect humanity. The need of the hour is to create spiritually strong individuals who are rooted deeply so that they are not shaken by any difficulty.
