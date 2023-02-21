Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

A science quiz was organised by the Punjab Group of Colleges to celebrate the National Science Day. Saffronites won the first prize in the quiz. Arshdeep Kaur, Ishavjeet Kaur and Mankirat Singh of Class IX who brought laurels to the school, were felicitated in the school assembly. Jasdeep Kaur Kahlon, Principal of the school, said participation in such competitions gave a boost to the confidence of students and resulted in their holistic development.