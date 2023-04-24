Saffron City School, Fatehgarh Sahib

The school organised an investiture ceremony, which started with the welcome of the old council members. Headmistress Charanjeet Kaur and the old council members pinned badges and sashes on the new team members. In her address, Principal Jasdeep Kaur Kahlon congratulated and blessed the new council members and expressed hoped that with the spirit of unity and collaboration, they would take the school to greater heights. Harshpreet Singh was conferred upon with the title of "Head Boy" and Khushpreet Kaur with that of "Head Girl".