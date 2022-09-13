Saffron Public School, Phagwara

Teacher's Day was celebrated with zeal. On the occasion, teachers were honoured by Rotary Club, Phagwara. The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Sandeepa Sood. Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood in her address said that teachers are the best key to guide the students. Students presented a bouquet of flowers to the Principal. They said that the teachers not only provide pupils with education, but also teach them life lessons.
