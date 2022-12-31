Saffron Public School Phagwara

An Art of Living workshop was organised in the school for teachers to boost their self-confidence and enable them to lead a healthy and positive life. The theme of the workshop was “Love yourself”. Sumit Mahajan, Chief Happiness Officer and an inspirational speaker from Ludhiana, was the resource person. He inspired the teachers with his amiable humour, childlike enthusiasm and rock-solid conviction. He focused on self-love and how to be happy every day. It was indeed a much needed session for the teachers. Teachers interacted with the resource person and discussed all the issues they face while teaching and interacting with students. It was wonderful to watch teachers cheering and smiling on factitious humour of the resource person. Principal Dr Sandeepa honoured Sumit Mahajan and appreciated his zeal and enthusiasm.