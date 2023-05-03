Saffron Public School, Phagwara

CR ceremony was organised at the school to inculcate leadership qualities among students. All elected students took a pledge to perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication. Principal Dr. Sandeepa Sood congratulated the portfolio holders and directed them to perform their duties sincerely and added that the portfolios assigned to the students were the stepping stones to help them become future nation builders.
