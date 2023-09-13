Saffron Public School, Phagwara

Teachers’ Day was celebrated at the school and all students expressed their gratitude towards their teachers by making greeting cards and dedicating these to their teachers. The children expressed respect for the best work of the Creator 'Teacher'. A cultural programme was organised where the teachers were entertained and refreshments were arranged for all the teachers. A sapling plantation programme was also organised to mark the celebrations.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...