Saffron Public School, Phagwara, celebrates Teej

Teej was celebrated in the school. Girl students of Class IX to XII looked beautiful in their colourful attires. Vice-Chairperson of the school Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood welcomed chief guest Supreet Kaur, wife of Dr Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Phagwara, by giving a bouquet of flowers. Children enthusiastically presented a colourful programme, including songs, dance and modelling. A speech, explaining the importance of Teej, was also given.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests