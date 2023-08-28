Saffron Public School, Phagwara, celebrates Teej

Teej was celebrated in the school. Girl students of Class IX to XII looked beautiful in their colourful attires. Vice-Chairperson of the school Inderjit Kaur and Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood welcomed chief guest Supreet Kaur, wife of Dr Jai Inder Singh, SDM, Phagwara, by giving a bouquet of flowers. Children enthusiastically presented a colourful programme, including songs, dance and modelling. A speech, explaining the importance of Teej, was also given.

