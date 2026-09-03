Sahibjot, Chander Shekhar, Harman win bronze medals

Students of Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, won three bronze medals at the District-level Handball Tournament. In the U-19 boys’ category, Sahibjot Singh Mangat secured a bronze medal, while Chander Shekhar and Harman Singh won bronze medals in the U-17 boys’ category. The School Management Committee and Principal Jaswinder Kaur congratulated the young sportspersons on their achievement and wished them continued success in future competitions.

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