Baby Convent School, Banur, hosted the Sahodaya Inter-School Rangoli Competition for classes VIII to X under the Rajpura Schools Sahodaya Complex. Based on the theme 'Rivaayat-E-Rang (Folk Fusion)', the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various schools, with students showcasing their creativity and artistic skills. The competition was judged by Poonam Sharma, Principal, St Mary's School, Mohali, and Dr Annu Kumari of FDDI, Chandigarh. SD Public School secured first position, followed by Smart Mind Public School and DAV Public Senior Secondary School. Mukat Trust International School received the consolation prize. Principal Subeena Anand congratulated the winners and participants.