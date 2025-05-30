DT
Home / The School Tribune / Saikrit excels in Class X exam

Saikrit excels in Class X exam

Achievers
TNS
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:09 AM May 30, 2025 IST
Saikrit Gulati of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, secured 98.4%in the recently announced CBSE Class X Board exams. Besides, academic excellence, Saikrit has authored three books on Indian Monuments, Gardens of Chandigarh and The Emperors who ruled Medevial India. Saikrit’s parents, teachers and the school managment are proud of his achievement.

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

