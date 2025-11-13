Sainik School hosts Old Boys Meet

Sainik School, Kunjpura, hosted Old Boys Meet with great enthusiasm and pride as eminent Kunjeyans from across the country returned to their alma mater to relive cherished memories and renew bonds of camaraderie. The event was graced by Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala, ADG, Ops Logistics, Army Headquarters, New Delhi, Maj Gen Bishamber Dayal (retd), VSM, president, OBA, and Rajesh Kumar Sangwan, general secretary, OBA, along with several distinguished alumni, former teachers, and staff members. The forenoon witnessed a spectacular Horse Show by the students, a thrilling para-motor display, a mesmerising drone display and a spirited tug-of-war, adding colour and excitement to the celebrations. A 76 ft high mast national flag was also inaugurated and hoisted at the school in the presence of Kunjean fraternity and Maj Gen Ashim Kohli (retd), CEO, Flag Foundation of India, symbolising the spirit of patriotism and unity. The Silver Jubilee Batch felicitated ex-teachers and present academic and administrative staff for their devoted service. The day concluded with a vibrant variety entertainment programme presented by cadets and attended by all dignitaries, alumni, staff, and families, marking a memorable finale to the reunion.

