DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Sainik School hosts Old Boys Meet

Sainik School hosts Old Boys Meet

School note

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Nov 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Sainik School, Kunjpura, hosted Old Boys Meet with great enthusiasm and pride as eminent Kunjeyans from across the country returned to their alma mater to relive cherished memories and renew bonds of camaraderie. The event was graced by Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala, ADG, Ops Logistics, Army Headquarters, New Delhi, Maj Gen Bishamber Dayal (retd), VSM, president, OBA, and Rajesh Kumar Sangwan, general secretary, OBA, along with several distinguished alumni, former teachers, and staff members. The forenoon witnessed a spectacular Horse Show by the students, a thrilling para-motor display, a mesmerising drone display and a spirited tug-of-war, adding colour and excitement to the celebrations. A 76 ft high mast national flag was also inaugurated and hoisted at the school in the presence of Kunjean fraternity and Maj Gen Ashim Kohli (retd), CEO, Flag Foundation of India, symbolising the spirit of patriotism and unity. The Silver Jubilee Batch felicitated ex-teachers and present academic and administrative staff for their devoted service. The day concluded with a vibrant variety entertainment programme presented by cadets and attended by all dignitaries, alumni, staff, and families, marking a memorable finale to the reunion.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts