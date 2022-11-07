Sainik School, Kunjpura

The inter-house obstacle course competition for the cadets of senior houses was conducted at the school. Principal Col Vijay Rana was the chief guest. A total of 80 boys participated in the race. 20 cadets from each of the four houses (comprising of cadets from Class X, XI and XII) participated. They had to clear 15 obstacles that are mandatory in the SSB also. All the cadets of one house participated at one time. Cadet Keshaw of Chillianwala House stood first by clocking 4.14 minutes. The trophy was lifted by Chillianwala House by clocking 12.12 minutes. Col Vijay Rana appreciated the collective efforts of the staff and students in making the event a grand success. He also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and presence of mind in completing such events. The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...