Sainik School, Kunjpura

The inter-house obstacle course competition for the cadets of senior houses was conducted at the school. Principal Col Vijay Rana was the chief guest. A total of 80 boys participated in the race. 20 cadets from each of the four houses (comprising of cadets from Class X, XI and XII) participated. They had to clear 15 obstacles that are mandatory in the SSB also. All the cadets of one house participated at one time. Cadet Keshaw of Chillianwala House stood first by clocking 4.14 minutes. The trophy was lifted by Chillianwala House by clocking 12.12 minutes. Col Vijay Rana appreciated the collective efforts of the staff and students in making the event a grand success. He also highlighted the importance of physical fitness and presence of mind in completing such events. The event culminated with the prize distribution ceremony.