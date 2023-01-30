Sainik School, Kunjpura

On the occasion of the Republic Day, school Principal Col. Vijay Rana paid tributes to martyrs. He took salute from students at the parade ground. He asked students to serve the nation as dedicated citizens upholding the values of the founding fathers of our freedom and Constitution. Various cultural items were presented. Some members of the administration staff were honoured for meritorious service.
