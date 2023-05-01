Sainik School, Kunjpura

The first sporting event of the new academic session, an inter-house volleyball tournament, began on April 18 and culminated on April 21. In the last league match, the Panipat House defeated the Chillianwala House. In the last match, both houses of Panipat, senior and junior categories, not only defeated their opponents by displaying an aggressive game but also won the top position in the tournament. Rohit Kumar from Panipat Senior House and Amit from Panipat Junior House were adjudged the "Best Players of the Tournament". Vishal Sandhu was declared as the "Best Emerging Player". The chief guest on the occasion was one of the school alumnus, Vivek Arya, Assistant Commissioner, Karnal.