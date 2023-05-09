Sainik School Kunjpura

The school conducted an Inter House Football Tournament. The competition witnessed participation of a total of 128 players, with 16 players from each of the four houses. The participants comprised cadets from classes VII to XII. The Principal, Col Vijay Rana, welcomed the Chief Guest, Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon , Karnal. Dr Sandeep Abrol, Senior Medical Officer, Kunjpura, Dr Karamvir, Surgeon, Civil Hospital Karnal were among other eminent guests. The Chief Guest witnessed the final match which was played between Chillianwala and Thaneshwar House.
