The school hosted an inter-house basketball tournament for seniors for the 2023-24 session. The tournament, played on a league basis, witnessed a display of skill and sportsmanship by the participating houses. The event culminated with Thaneshwar House emerging as the champions, securing the top position on the point basis. The event was graced by Gurvinder Singh Dhamija, General Secretary of the Haryana Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, and an alumnus. Dhamija was the Chief Guest. Principal Col Vijay Rana felicitated the Chief Guest by presenting him with a school memento and a coffee tablebook, as a token of gratitude and appreciation. Kurukshetra House was the runners-up. Aman Malik became the Best Player of the tournament for his outstanding skills and contribution to his team. Atul Redhu was acknowledged as the Best Emerging Player, showcasing potential for future success. In a significant and groundbreaking development, an exhibition match was organised between two teams comprising the 32 girls enrolled at Sainik School, Kunjpura. For the first time the girls exhibited their sporting abilities, proving their mettle in the field of sports.