Sainik School, Kunjpura

The 63rd Founder’s Day of the school was celebrated. The chief guest was Major General (Dr) RK Raina, Sena Medal (retd), Managing Director of the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). The chief guest was ceremoniously escorted from the school main gate to the ‘Grey Cottage’ by horse-mounted riders of the equestrian club of the school. The festivities began with “wreath laying” at Sai Kunj War Memorial, where the chief guest payed homage to the brave Kunjyeans who laid their lives for the nation. This was followed by presentation of Guard of Honour to the chief guest. The chief guest was accorded a formal welcome by Principal Col Vijay Rana, following which he presented the school report. This was followed by presentation of awards and trophies to the Best Houses in Sports, Academics, and to those who contributed significantly to the noble cause of serving our nation through the armed forces. The chief guest also presented awards to the staff for their exemplary services towards the institution. The day ended with a couple of group photographs followed by a special lunch.