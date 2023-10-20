Sainik School, Kunjpura

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the auditorium of the school. The chief guest, Yogendra Rana, district BJP president, Karnal, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at its portrait. Floral tributes were also given by the officers and teachers of the school. While addressing the students, the chief guest mentioned that the school is the pride of the state and country. While wishing the cadets good luck for the National Games to be held in the coming week, the chief guest declared that every possible assistance will be extended to the school at all levels. Principal of the school Col Vijay Rana also addressed the students. The student speakers were honoured by the chief guest. The principal presented a school memento to Yogendra Rana on behalf of the school fraternity.

#BJP #Karnal #Mahatma Gandhi