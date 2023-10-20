Sainik School, Kunjpura

Gandhi Jayanti was celebrated in the auditorium of the school. The chief guest, Yogendra Rana, district BJP president, Karnal, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at its portrait. Floral tributes were also given by the officers and teachers of the school. While addressing the students, the chief guest mentioned that the school is the pride of the state and country. While wishing the cadets good luck for the National Games to be held in the coming week, the chief guest declared that every possible assistance will be extended to the school at all levels. Principal of the school Col Vijay Rana also addressed the students. The student speakers were honoured by the chief guest. The principal presented a school memento to Yogendra Rana on behalf of the school fraternity.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada removes 41 diplomats from India after New Delhi threatens to revoke their immunity
The moves comes after Canadian accusations that India may ha...
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Mahua Moitra provided me her Parliament login and password: Businessman Darshan Hiranandani
Certain information was shared with me, based on which I con...
Indian hacker arrested in US for stealing $150k from elderly woman
The fraud occurred because of a pop-up notice that appeared ...