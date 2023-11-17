Sainik School, Kunjpura

The 60th IH Athletic Meet held at the school came to an end. The chief guest for the closing ceremony was Renu Bala, Mayor of Karnal. The chief guest was welcomed by Principal Col Vijay Rana and witnessed the finals of the 100m hurdles for the senior, junior and Holding House categories. For the girls of Holding House it was 100m race in which Vritika secured the gold. In the senior category, the Best Athlete was Alok, in Juniors it was Kinshuk Kajla and in Holding House the Best Athlete was Sumit. The championship trophy was lifted by Thaneswar House, in juniors by Panipat House and in the Holding House it was lifted by Chhamb House. The evening ended with a high tea with the chief guest.
