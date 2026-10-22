Sainik School, Kunjpura, cadets clear NDA exam

As many as 45 cadets from the school have qualifyed in the National Defence Academy (NDA) written examination. Of these, 32 are from the current Class XII batch, while 13 belong to the previous batch. Principal Captain (IN) Gurbir Singh congratulated the successful cadets, praising their hard work, discipline and perseverance. He also acknowledged the dedication of their teachers and mentors. Vice-Principal Lt Col Sheilza Dogra and Administrative Officer Lt Col Sandeep Rathi also congratulated the achievers. The Principal expressed confidence in the cadets’ performance in the forthcoming Services Selection Board (SSB) interviews and wished them success in their pursuit of a career serving the nation as officers in the Indian Armed Forces.

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