Sainik School, Kunjpura, welcomes new principal

The school announces the appointment of its new Principal, Captain (Navy) Gurbir Singh, who officially took charge in a warm and ceremonious welcome organised by the school community. The historic day began with Captain Gurbir Singh paying floral tributes at the War Memorial, honouring the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. This was followed by a smart ceremonial salute by the NCC cadets, reflecting the spirit and discipline that form the core of the institution. Welcoming the new Principal, Squadron Leader Sonia Sharma, Administrative Officer, expressed confidence that the school would scale greater heights under Captain Gurbir Singh’s leadership. In a special assembly held in his honour, Captain Gurbir Singh addressed the faculty, staff, and cadets.

