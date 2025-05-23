DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Sainik School, Kunjpura, welcomes new principal

Sainik School, Kunjpura, welcomes new principal

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school announces the appointment of its new Principal, Captain (Navy) Gurbir Singh, who officially took charge in a warm and ceremonious welcome organised by the school community. The historic day began with Captain Gurbir Singh paying floral tributes at the War Memorial, honouring the martyrs who laid down their lives in the service of the nation. This was followed by a smart ceremonial salute by the NCC cadets, reflecting the spirit and discipline that form the core of the institution. Welcoming the new Principal, Squadron Leader Sonia Sharma, Administrative Officer, expressed confidence that the school would scale greater heights under Captain Gurbir Singh’s leadership. In a special assembly held in his honour, Captain Gurbir Singh addressed the faculty, staff, and cadets.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper