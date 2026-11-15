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Home / The School Tribune / Sainik school students feature on NDA merit list

Sainik school students feature on NDA merit list

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:42 PM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Sainik School, Kunjpura, has achieved remarkable success, with 10 cadets featuring on the NDA 157 merit list and two cadets securing positions in TES 56. In NDA 157, Cadet Vijay secured the highest rank among the school's cadets with All India Rank (AIR) 136. He was followed by Arpit Siwach (168), Jagrat Gangwar (194), Moksh (220), Ansh Bishnoi (232), Dikshit (347), Yash Chahal (364), Balvinder (403), Shiv Narayan (439) and Parvesh (537). In TES 56, Bhavishya secured AIR 40, while Mukul achieved AIR 87. Principal Capt (IN) Gurbir Singh, Vice-Principal Lt Col Sheilza Dogra and Administrative Officer Lt Col Sandeep Rathee congratulated the achievers, their parents and the faculty, and wished the cadets success in their journey towards serving the Indian Armed Forces.

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