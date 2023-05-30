Saint Joseph School, Ambala

To pay homage to the sacrifices of Guru Arjun Dev, a chabeel was organised by the management of the school. Keeping this in mind, teachers and students of the school distributed the chabeel to the passers-by. The teachers, students and all workers were also part of the chabeel. Such activities always inculcate in the students the virtue of giving. The school management always make efforts to inculcate such values in the children.
