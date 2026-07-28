Saint Soldier Football Trophy concludes

The 14th Saint Soldier Football Trophy concluded on a thrilling note at Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, after four days of exhilarating football, outstanding sportsmanship, and spirited competition. The much-awaited championship clash was played between St John’s High School, Sector 26, and Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28. Despite several attacking moves and determined defensive efforts from both sides, neither team managed to score during regulation time, and the match ended in a 0-0 draw. The winner was eventually decided through a penalty shoot-out, where St John’s High School converted their first three spot-kicks through Tanish, Daksh, and Aryaveer. Jasgun scored for the host school. The individual awards recognised exceptional performances throughout the tournament. Shivansh Chahal of Saint Soldier International School was adjudged the Best Defender of the Tournament. The Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament award was presented to Jobanpreet Dhillon of the host school. Daksh of St John’s High School emerged as the Highest Goal Scorer of the Tournament, while Kartikay Singh of Saint Soldier International School was honoured as the Best Player of the Tournament.

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