Saint Soldier International School celebrate Lohri

Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28, Chandigarh, celebrated Lohri. The programme commenced with the lighting of the sacred fire, during which the dignitaries, teachers, and administrative staff offered their prayers and paid reverence to the holy fire, symbolising gratitude, prosperity, and new beginnings. Traditional rituals such as sharing festive delicacies like rewri and gajak added warmth and authenticity to the occasion. Gidda, bhangra and folk song performances by teachers captivated the audience. The audience was reminded of the cultural significance of Lohri, marking the transition from winter to spring and the sun’s northward journey, representing hope, renewal, and abundance.

