Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

A sensitisation programme on financial literacy and the use of digital tools for over 100 teachers was organised at Saint Soldier International School, Sector 28-B, Chandigarh, under the aegis of CBSE. The participating schools from Chandigarh were Modernways School Sector 29-C, Government High School Sector 28-C, Government Model Senior Secondary School Sector 28-D, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sector 29-A, Government Model High School, Sector 29-A, and the host school. Resource person, CA Neeraj Kathuria gave valuable inputs on basic financial planning through a presentation on a variety of investment avenues. He also focused on risk management for finances, cyber frauds, retirement plans etc. The participants were enlightened on the pros and cons of different saving methods. Principal Vijaya Sidhu appreciated the resourceperson and teachers for their interactive participation.