Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

Independence Day celebrations at the school included a vast range of activities reflecting the spirit of patriotism and unity amongst the students. The celebration commenced with flag hoisting by the school Director Jagwinder Pal Singh Hayer. Singing the National Anthem together filled the hearts of all with patriotic zeal. Principal Vijaya Sidhu extended Independence Day greetings to the staff and students. The school NCC cadets presented a parade exhibiting perfect discipline and coordination. Poems, songs and speeches reinforced feelings of national pride. A graceful yoga performance and dances on patriotic tunes enthralled the audience. The school choir sang 'Desh Mera' and the teachers gave a heart-touching rendition of the song 'Ye Desh Meri Jaan'.
