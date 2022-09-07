Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day to thank the teaching faculty for the contributions they make to the lives of the students. The day began with a prayer and greetings from Principal Vijaya Sidhu. Students welcomed their class teachers into beautifully decorated classrooms. They presented cards, letters of appreciation, speeches, poems, dances and songs to express their feelings for their teachers. The student council planned and supervised the event. Later, the teachers went out for a luncheon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding
The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...
CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case
CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...
Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab
The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...