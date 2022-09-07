Saint Soldier International School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Teacher’s Day to thank the teaching faculty for the contributions they make to the lives of the students. The day began with a prayer and greetings from Principal Vijaya Sidhu. Students welcomed their class teachers into beautifully decorated classrooms. They presented cards, letters of appreciation, speeches, poems, dances and songs to express their feelings for their teachers. The student council planned and supervised the event. Later, the teachers went out for a luncheon.